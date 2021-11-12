National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$22.49 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

