National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.07

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and traded as high as $83.50. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 885 shares.

NTIOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 35.10%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.