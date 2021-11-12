National Bankshares Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$20.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.73.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,285. The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.96. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$18.20.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

