National Bankshares Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$37.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.22.

AFN stock traded up C$0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.74. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$630.41 million and a PE ratio of -1,686.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

