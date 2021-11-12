National Bankshares Raises Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,699.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$249.69.

Shares of EDV traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.60. 1,135,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

