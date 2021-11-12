National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Position Lifted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas makes up about 4.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.62% of National Fuel Gas worth $29,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 114,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $13,134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 61,643 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $60.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

