Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Shares Down 0.3%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.65. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GASNF)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.