Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3115 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,230. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

