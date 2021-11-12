Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $42,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 109,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

