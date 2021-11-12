Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $26.11 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002217 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $26.11 million and $767,129.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00025422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005555 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,625,523 coins and its circulating supply is 18,289,204 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

