Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.25. 13,283,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,502,439. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 11.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

