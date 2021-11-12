Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.53

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.53 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 1785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.61%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nelnet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 439.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

