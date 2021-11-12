NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoGames updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NeoGames stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 104,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,507. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

