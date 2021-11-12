Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.

NASDAQ:NEON traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,055. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.25. Neonode has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Neonode worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Earnings History for Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

