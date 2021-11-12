Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.

NASDAQ:NEON traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,055. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.25. Neonode has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Neonode worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

