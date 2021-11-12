Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.89

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.89 and traded as high as $10.39. Neonode shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 58,900 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.
Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.