Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.89

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.89 and traded as high as $10.39. Neonode shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 58,900 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Neonode at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.