NerveNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $7.80 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $30,023.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About NerveNetwork

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

