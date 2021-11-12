Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00062233 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars.

