Neutrino Token (NSBT) Reaches Market Cap of $57.78 Million

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for about $26.73 or 0.00041781 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $57.78 million and approximately $65,086.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,102 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

