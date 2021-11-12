Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $564.25 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,560,696.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.54 or 0.07227098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,020.29 or 0.99768625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 575,760,563 coins and its circulating supply is 575,759,978 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

