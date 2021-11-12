New BitShares 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.29 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $48.87 million and $3.29 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,801,015.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79536824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00097827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.44 or 0.07208203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,116.24 or 1.00286143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

