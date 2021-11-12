New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 219,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,740,236 shares.The stock last traded at $1.66 and had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth $32,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in New Gold by 115.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

