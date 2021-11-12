New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

