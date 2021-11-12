Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,403 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. fuboTV comprises 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 23,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,472,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.