Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $232,720.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $58.73. 4,496,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,627. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $1,607,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

