Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 84,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,179. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.