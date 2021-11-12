Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 2,620 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,231. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.58 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

