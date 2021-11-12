News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of News worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of News by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. News Co. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. News’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

