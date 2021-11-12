Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Up 49.7% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $13,262.97 and $100.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

