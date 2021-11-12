NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,977.93

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,977.93 ($104.23) and traded as high as GBX 8,272 ($108.07). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,050 ($105.17), with a volume of 648,009 shares changing hands.

NXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($120.85) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,987.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,977.93. The stock has a market cap of £10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

