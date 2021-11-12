NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,977.93

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,977.93 ($104.23) and traded as high as GBX 8,272 ($108.07). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,050 ($105.17), with a volume of 648,009 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($120.85) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,987.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,977.93. The stock has a market cap of £10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

