NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.83%.

NexTech AR Solutions stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $121.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

