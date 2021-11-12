NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.79 (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NESF traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 100.40 ($1.31). 466,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,711. The firm has a market capitalization of £590.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

