NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 617,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

