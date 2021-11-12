NFT Alley Market Cap Reaches $158,428.58 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $158,428.58 and $76,100.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,910,711% against the dollar and now trades at $51,816.47 or 0.81015621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00098896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.28 or 0.07159746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,326.04 or 0.99010959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

