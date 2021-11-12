NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,253.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. NFT has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $47,253.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00227028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00089513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

