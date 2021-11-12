NFTX Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $127.54 or 0.00200284 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $51.56 million and $256,885.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00224041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00090359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,286 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

