Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $313,541.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and $313,541.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

