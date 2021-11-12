Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stake Decreased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389,727 shares during the period. Nokia accounts for about 3.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.07% of Nokia worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter worth approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE NOK opened at $5.71 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.