Norcros plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.10 (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Norcros stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 315 ($4.12). The company had a trading volume of 69,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,130. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Norcros alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Monday.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.