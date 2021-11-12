Nord Finance (NORD) Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00008367 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,369,999% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79589847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.16 or 0.07211004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,904.93 or 1.00022258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

