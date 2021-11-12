Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.00 ($24.71) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

DTE stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €16.70 ($19.65). The company had a trading volume of 6,594,176 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.36.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

