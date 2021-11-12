Nord/LB Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €229.92 ($270.49).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €197.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €205.95. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

