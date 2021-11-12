Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.24.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

