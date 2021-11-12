Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3,438.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

