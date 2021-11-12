North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Shares Up 5.4%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.33. 520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

NNWWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

