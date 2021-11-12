Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TUP. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE TUP opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

