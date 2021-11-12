Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 418.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of Utz Brands worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $282,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

