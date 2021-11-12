Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Alector worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $10,113,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALEC opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

