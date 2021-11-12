Northern Trust Corp Purchases 53,864 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iQIYI worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,175 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iQIYI by 3,486.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after buying an additional 1,777,646 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 87.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,594,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after buying an additional 1,679,931 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,339,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Shares of IQ opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

