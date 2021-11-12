Northern Trust Corp Sells 105,110 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,110 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of Sotera Health worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sotera Health stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

